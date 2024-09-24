Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Arch Manning Longhorns teammate sends a special message to Chiefs new star

Arch Manning's teammate at Texas Longhorns has a special message for Kansas City Chiefs star player.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats Colorado State 52-0
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats Colorado State 52-0

By Federico O'donnell

The Texas Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs have something in common: both teams remain undefeated in their respective seasons and are emerging as top contenders. Arch Manning is taking his first steps in college football and has skill players who are balling out to help him thrive. One teammate in particular addressed the young athletes’ development in Austin and had a special message for a Chiefs’ star.

Johntay Cook II has become a key component to the Texas Longhorns‘ offense and is making big plays on his second year in college. After a freshman year in which Cook played behind three receivers who would go on to get drafted into the NFL, the young athlete is showing what he is made of. However, Johntay did not dismiss the help he received on the way by the experienced players in the WR room. Cook emphasized the impact of Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“Of course, there are little nuances here and there as far as playing wide receiver but overall, X [Worthy] showed me how to be a pro,” Cook said, via On3.

Advertisement

Throughout the first four games of college football season, Cook has racked up 106 receiving yards, two touchdowns on seven receptions. Cook’s TDs have been off passes from both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Quarterback Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns runs behind the line against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the Big 12 Championship at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Quarterback Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns runs behind the line against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Longhorns WRs already leaving their mark in the NFL

The Texas Longhorns wide receiver group changed drastically this last offseason. Three players departed for the NFL: Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Adonai Mitchell. Worthy became a household name after breaking the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record.

NCAAF News: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning before SEC opener

see also

NCAAF News: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning before SEC opener

The speedster was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, pairing him up with Patrick Mahomes. The connection got off to a hot start as Worthy scored twice on his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

As for Whittington and Mitchell their first appearances have not had such fireworks. Whittington has 50 yards on five catches with the Los Angeles Rams, whereas Mitchell has caught two passes for 32 yards three games into their careers. Although, it seems Worthy’s transition to the NFL from the NCAA has been smoother than his former teammates in Texas, the jury is still out for the young receivers making their first impressions at the grandest stage.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch River Plate vs Colo Colo in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores
Soccer

Where to watch River Plate vs Colo Colo in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

NBA Rumors: Mavs' Luka Doncic smirks at Nikola Jokic's less competitive Nuggets
NBA

NBA Rumors: Mavs' Luka Doncic smirks at Nikola Jokic's less competitive Nuggets

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami close to setting MLS regular season record
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami close to setting MLS regular season record

NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow warns rest of league with strong message after loss vs Commanders
NFL

NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow warns rest of league with strong message after loss vs Commanders

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo