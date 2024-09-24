NCAAF News: Arch Manning Longhorns teammate sends a special message to Chiefs new star

The Texas Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs have something in common: both teams remain undefeated in their respective seasons and are emerging as top contenders. Arch Manning is taking his first steps in college football and has skill players who are balling out to help him thrive. One teammate in particular addressed the young athletes’ development in Austin and had a special message for a Chiefs’ star.

Johntay Cook II has become a key component to the Texas Longhorns‘ offense and is making big plays on his second year in college. After a freshman year in which Cook played behind three receivers who would go on to get drafted into the NFL, the young athlete is showing what he is made of. However, Johntay did not dismiss the help he received on the way by the experienced players in the WR room. Cook emphasized the impact of Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“Of course, there are little nuances here and there as far as playing wide receiver but overall, X [Worthy] showed me how to be a pro,” Cook said, via On3.

Throughout the first four games of college football season, Cook has racked up 106 receiving yards, two touchdowns on seven receptions. Cook’s TDs have been off passes from both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Quarterback Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns runs behind the line against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Longhorns WRs already leaving their mark in the NFL

The Texas Longhorns wide receiver group changed drastically this last offseason. Three players departed for the NFL: Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Adonai Mitchell. Worthy became a household name after breaking the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record.

The speedster was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, pairing him up with Patrick Mahomes. The connection got off to a hot start as Worthy scored twice on his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

As for Whittington and Mitchell their first appearances have not had such fireworks. Whittington has 50 yards on five catches with the Los Angeles Rams, whereas Mitchell has caught two passes for 32 yards three games into their careers. Although, it seems Worthy’s transition to the NFL from the NCAA has been smoother than his former teammates in Texas, the jury is still out for the young receivers making their first impressions at the grandest stage.