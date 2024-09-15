NCAAF News: Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders addresses criticisms with a clear statement

Following the criticism after the Colorado Buffaloes' loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Shedeur Sanders made one thing clear.

After a few tumultuous days following the Colorado Buffaloes‘ decisive loss to Nebraska, their star quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced significant criticism for his performance and also his remarks made after the defeat to the Cornhuskers.

What did Sanders say? The QB stated the following after the loss, and many asserted that these remarks are not typically well-received by NFL scouts: “I mean, how many times did [Dylan] Raiola get touched? Of course, when you’re able to run the ball consistently, that opens up the pass, you know?

“But it’s just like, you’ve got to understand what your team’s good at. Why would we keep running the ball when we get out there, and there’s a must-get situation, and we don’t get it?”

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after throwing his 100th career touchdown during the third quarter against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Sanders’ rebuttal after his remarks

In Week 3, the Colorado Buffaloes emerged victorious, decisively defeating Colorado State 28-9. Aware of the previous weekend’s events, Sanders addressed the media, suggesting that his earlier remarks were misunderstood and affirming that the team’s spirit remains stronger than ever.

“It was a change in everything. We all got together and understood that we’ve got to do it. That’s when the family and the friendships got together when everybody tried to push us against each other, flip words and do everything like that.

“Together, we stand as a family and all as one. That’s just one example of the media with regards to what they try to paint everything, [but] you can’t push us against each other.”, Sanders finally concluded.

Deion Sanders and the pride in his team

The Buffaloes secured a crucial victory over Colorado and feel back in the championship hunt. Following the standout performance of his players, it was none other than Coach Deion Sanders who expressed his pride.

“These guys stood up. C’mon man, we could hear it. We have ears. We have two of them as a matter of fact, and we heard all of the foolishness, and [how] we might as well abandon the season with one darn loss. Do you know many people have lost one game in college football?”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

After finishing Week 3 with a positive record of 2-1, Sanders‘ team will face Baylor next week and then go up against Central Florida, with the goal of continuing their winning streak in the tournament.