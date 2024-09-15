Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues strong message to rivals after Buffaloes win

Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders had harsh words for Colorado State players after blowout win in week 3 of college football.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes got back in the win column with an assertive victory over state-rivals Colorado State Rams. Winning is revitalizing and with the triumph Deion Sanders is back to his old ways. The Buffaloes got the last laugh over the Rams and Sanders did not let the opponents’ statements slide.

The Buffs blew the Rams out of the water. Everything was clicking as the visiting team dominantly quieted the record-assistance home fans. As any college football rivalry has accustomed as to, the week prior to the matchup was intense and filled with provoking statements. Deion and the Buffaloes did not forget about them, and carried that chip on their shoulders coming into the game.

When it was all said and done, Colorado’s head coach issued a humbling reminder to the Rams.

Wonderful game, personal game, a hardcore game, emotional game,” Deion Sanders said, per Denver Sports 104.3. “They kind of made it like that. We just want to play some football. The disrespect throughout the week, a couple of players took shots to the whole program, and few of our players. When you allow kids to sit an interview and talk against us, and you just got beat by 50 something in Week 1, come on dog.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders stares down a game official during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Colorado Buffalos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders stares down a game official during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Colorado Buffalos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE

The disrespect was uncalled for during the week. We knew coming into the game it would be a bit personal. I just pray that our kids would never act in that matter cause y’all would have a field day with it.

Back on track

After an embarrasing loss to Nebraska, the Buffaloes had become the NCAA‘s laughing stock due to their rich media coverage, yet poor results. The Buffaloes were able to turn the page and get back to their old ways, when the team first caught the eye of college football spectators.

Shedeur Sanders found his mojo and balled out as the offense erupted with a 4 TD outing, all courtesy of the Buffaloes quarterback. Deion was not the only Sanders involved in verbal altercations with the Rams.

Shedeur held on to Colorado State QB’s pregame quotes. So when the game finished and both signal callers met at center-field for the traditional handshake, Shedeur neglected the greeting and suggested Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is not at his level.

In other football related takeaways from the game, Travis Hunter had a sensational night, once again. Hunter was a key factor on both sides of the ball for Deion’s Buffaloes. The dual-threat posted 13 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. As well as an interception during his cornerback shifts.

The Buffaloes can now enjoy a quieter week of preparation for their next match. However, as long as Deion resides in Boulder, the Buffs won’t shy away from making the headlines dairy. Baylor is up ahead in the schedule as Colorado will look to extend their mark to 3-1 when they play back home at Folsom Field.

