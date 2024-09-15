NCAAF News: NBA star offers strong reaction to Arch Manning's standout performance

After stepping in for the injured Quinn Ewers, QB Arch Manning delivered an outstanding performance, which prompted a reaction from an NBA star.

Quinn Ewers’ injury forced Texas Longhorns head coach to put Arch Manning on the field, and with a solid performance, Manning made it clear that he could easily be the starter for this team. In response to such a performance, it was none other than an NBA star who reacted strongly to the situation.

Manning’s impressive performance included 223 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with three carries for 53 yards and a rushing touchdown. In response to this, it was none other than Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young who took to his social media to share his reaction.

Ice Trae took to his X (formerly Twitter) @TheTraeYoung account and expressed his complete surprise at the quarterback’s performance for the Longhorns: “…this has a chance to be some type of script”

Trae Young is a well-known fan of college football and the NFL. Earlier this year, after it was announced that Kirk Cousins would be joining the Atlanta Falcons, the Hawks player also expressed his excitement about the move.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 14, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arch Manning’s outstanding debut at Texas

The decisive 56-7 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners highlighted two key events: the injury of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and the impressive performance of his replacement, Arch Manning.

Final statistics showed that Manning threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 9-of-12 passing and added a 67-yard touchdown run. Without a doubt, it was an ideal way to begin his journey in the NCAAF.

This standout performance by Arch Manning elicited several reactions, including from former Longhorns star Vince Young, who took to his X account to say: ‘Ok respect #16 I see you champ!!’

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns reacts at the line of scrimmage in the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Quinn Ewers injury

Everything was going as expected for Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but an injury midway through the game against UTSA sidelined him and allowed his teammate Arch Manning to take over.

In halftime comments to ESPN, Coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on Ewers’ condition: “He’s got a strained abdomen,”. Regarding his time on the field at the start of the game, Ewers completed 14-of-16 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the first 18 minutes of action.

His return remains uncertain as further, more thorough tests will need to be conducted to assess the injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game against UTSA.