NCAAF News: Buffaloes star Travis Hunter makes eye-opening statement about Deion, Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter gave an honest opinion on what he thinks of Deion and Shedeur Sanders, two outstanding personalities on his team.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes
© Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty ImagesTravis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes

By Ignacio Cairola

Travis Hunter is having a standout season in the college football championship with the Colorado Buffaloes, to the point where the Heisman Trophy favorite showed his appreciation for his coach Deion Sanders and teammate Shedeur Sanders.

In an interview with ClutchPoints, Hunter was asked about his opinion of Deion Sanders, to which he stated, “He’s the best coach, I learn a lot from him. The Buffaloes cornerback went on to praise him. “He taught me how to set clear goals on and off the field, among other new things that serve me well in life.”

“Shedeur and I have built a relationship where we can look at each other and know what that means,” Hunter said of his relationship with quarterback Sanders. “He knows that every time he throws the ball, I’ll be there to catch it. He’s a leader on and off the field,” the college football star receiver sentenced.

Hunter reveals his favorite NFL quarterback

In the same interview, Travis Hunter went so far as to mention an NFL superstar as a role model and favorite player. “Brock Purdy, it would be amazing to catch one of his passes or intercept one of his throws,” Hunter stated admiringly about the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Travis Hunter Colorado Buffaloes

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes dives for a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

A few words from Deion Sanders about Travis Hunter

Coach Deion Sanders made a prediction about NCAA star Travis Hunter a few days ago. “I think he’s a great complement to their game (in the NFL), and he can continue to do what he’s doing now. He will be a great professional”, Sanders said.

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on feud with Colorado State QB

NCAAF News: Buffaloes" Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on feud with Colorado State QB

What’s next for Travis Hunter’s Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 28-9 win over the Colorado State Rams in an intense inter-regional battle with Travis Hunter as the star player. More big challenges are on the horizon.

On Saturday night, September 21, the Buffaloes will open Big 12 Conference play against the Baylor Bears. Then they face the UCF Knights and the Kansas State Wildcards in what will be a tough trio of games.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

