NCAAF News: Travis Hunter makes uncomfortable admission on Buffaloes' loss to Nebraska

Travis Hunter made an honest review of the Colorado Buffaloes loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second week of college football.

It was not a pretty outing for the Colorado Buffaloes as they visited the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Saturday night. The Buffs were blown out of the water by the Huskers and Travis Hunter addressed the game in all honesty. The star two way player did not sugarcoat, whatsoever, his take when referring to what went wrong in Week 2 of the college football season.

Hunter and the Buffaloes were neutralized by Nebraska’s defense. The Buffs star players were deemed irrelevant in the final score as the Huskers had full control of the game from start to finish.

“They came out fast. They hit us in the mouth and we had no response,” Hunter stated on his podcast The Travis Hunter Show. “That is pretty much what happened. Nebraska is a good team. They beat us fair and square. We just gotta come out and do better. We gotta play Colorado football and that is not Colorado football.”

Hunter finished the day with ten catches for 110 yards. However, that was not nearly enough as the Buffaloes folded 28-10 and their record fell to 1-1 in the NCAA rankings.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts while warming up prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Hunter admits Nebraska’s hostile environment played a role

College football is all about rivalries. Student sections go crazy and the gridiron becomes a nightmare alley for the visiting team. Some may underestimate the ability to impact on the end result, but it is undeniable that strong fanbases level the playing field or turn the scale in their favor.

Travis Hunter can confirm that statement. The wide receiver/cornerback mentioned the duress under which the Buffaloes had to operate in their visit to Nebraska‘s haunted house.

“That environment was top 10. Their fans were loud on third down, when you break the huddle and when you get in the huddle. I can’t even think to myself how loud it was. Yeah, shoutout to Nebraska.“

Upcoming schedule for Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders’ team will face good opponents with little to no room for error as the Buffaloes remain hopeful of a playoff spot. One misstep and their season could be done for.

