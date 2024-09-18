NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on feud with Colorado State QB

The Colorado Buffaloes cannot help but make headlines week in and week out. After a tumultuous week, the Buffaloes defeated the Colorado State Rams in the latest edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown and seemed to get back on track. However, they could not help get back in their old ways with a controversial finale to the blowout. Shedeur Sanders explained what transpired as he rejected Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s handshake.

The college football rivalry game was exxacerbated by plenty of statements from the Rams that added fuel to the fire. So as Colorado took care of business on the road and in front of a packed house, they added insult to injury and rubbed the victory over their rivals’ face. Deion Sanders kept his star players on the field to run up the score, a controversial decision. Still, the biggest moment came as the game ended and both teams QBs met at the 50-yard line.

Shedeur Sanders neglected Fowler’s handshake and exposed him for his takes that aged poorly as the Rams were dominated from start to finish. Shedeur broke the silence and explained his reasoning behind his actions, which many deemed unnecessary and childish.

“I said something to the Colorado State QB cause he was talking crazy on social media and he was really doing it for the clicks. In life if you a hater you’ll never be able to succeed,” Shedeur said on 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders. “We focused on the gameplan, we not worrying about him, so business over with, we handled our business. I said what I had to say to him, because he was not telling the truth.”

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a jog during a break in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Colorado Buffalos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

“He just went online, just publicly talking crazy, I never understood that. But of course the media tried to portray it like I did something wrong.”

Shedeur speaks on Fowler mocking Travis Hunter

Fowler-Nicolosi did not back down from his pregame comments. Instead, the Colorado State QB kept his demeanor during the match, even when his team was unable to get anything going. Fowler was commited to the bit.

As he ran out of bounds on a two-yard run, Fowler hitted the “too small” gesture on NCAA sensation Travis Hunter. It did not make much sense then, as the Rams were down to the Buffaloes, and it stayed senseless for Shedeur as he talked about it on his podcast.

“It was no purpose to doing that, but you know God teach everybody lessons to just even trolling. So he did that, and Travis got a pick on him and went for a hundred (receiving yards). So it was like how is he too small?.”

