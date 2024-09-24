NCAAF News: Buffaloes Travis Hunter receives special gift from Deion Sanders, LeBron James

It may not be the season of giving but the Colorado Buffaloes are in great spirits since they improved their record to 3-1. After an outstanding win over Baylor, the two-way stud Travis Hunter secured a very special gift from NBA superstar LeBron James and head coach Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter is the best player in the Colorado Buffaloes, and arguably the best player in college football. The young athlete plays on both sides of the ball and puts up impressive numbers on every outing. His great performances deserved some type of recognition. And Deion gave credit where credit was due, though it was not under regular circumstances.

LeBron James sent a pair of his signature shoes to Deion Sanders, little did the ‘King’ know the shoes would be intercepted by the nation’s best college cornerback. As soon as Hunter got his hands on LeBron’s sneakers he was determined to hold onto them. Deion was easily convinced by the dual player who resorted to his fashion knowledge and insisted the shoes would not fit Coach Prime’s style.

“Ohh, LeBron. Size 12. Appreciate you. GOAT, appreciate you. I know you sent these to Coach Prime, but he ain’t never heard of me though. I like to take shoes.“

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes jogs around the field before a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion did not oppose much resistance to Hunter’s claim and handed the pair to his best player. After all Sanders owes Travis for his great moments with the Buffaloes and LeBron’s gift could be a means of pay.

Hunter is everywhere on-and-off the field

Travis Hunter seems to multiply himself in order to be present at any time and place on the field. However, he does not miss out on anything that transpires on campus and at the football facilities. Not even LeBron’s special gift for Coach Sanders was safe from Hunter’s radar.

Expect Travis to rock the shoes on upcoming games. And mostly, expect him to be a game-changer next Saturday when the Colorado Buffaloes come across the University of Central Florida Knights.

Travis Hunter has 472 yards and five touchdowns through four games in the NCAA season. On defense Hunter’s stats feature 14 tackles, an interception and one forced fumble.

