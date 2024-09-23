NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes something clear about Jalen Milroe ahead of Georgia-Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet on Saturday as they kickstart their SEC schedule. On what is setting out to be college’s game of the week, both undefeated teams will face-off in a game that could have huge conference implications. Ahead of the bout Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart made something clear on Alabama’s star Jalen Milroe.

The Bulldogs have fallen to second place in AP’s college football rankings and have felt the impact as they struggled to defeat the University of Kentucky. Coming off their bye week, the Dawgs will face the Crimson Tide at Dennis Bryant Stadium on a game that could make or break the teams’ aspirations for the season. Kirby Smart was assertive when addressing the gameplan for opponent’s star quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“With him, the challenges are immense because he is an incredible football player,” Smart said, via Sports Illustrated. “There is no design to a play that you can draw upand say, ‘well, I’m pretty sure this is gonna happen on this play’ with him. Because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Recent lack of success for Georgia against Alabama

The Bulldogs have had a difficult time when coming up against the Crimson Tide in recent history. Alabama defeated Georgia on last year’s SEC Championship game and shattered the Dawgs’ ‘back-to-back-to-back’ hopes. Although Milroe had a modest outing then, the Tide prevailed over the Bulldogs. On the last six encounters between both sides, Alabama has come out victorious on five of them.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.

However, Alabama is no longer coached by Nick Saban and instead has a debuting head coach in Kalen DeBoer. The rookie HC has persisted himself on stating this is a new Alabama team that will come across one of the nation’s top programs.

“Well you look back to last year, right? And this is a new team. This is a new season, and that’s why I always make sure we’re emphasizing that this is the 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide football team.”

Top QBs in the nation head-to-head

Both Alabama and Georgia possess some of the biggest talents in the NCAA. However, perhaps none bigger than their quarterbacks who are contenders for the Heisman trophy and are putting up tremendous numbers so far this season.

On the one hand, Jalen Milroe has passed for 590 yards this season and eight touchdowns. Milroe is yet to throw an interception this season. Moreover, the quarterback has rushed for 156 yards and six touchdowns. Jalen has fumbled twice, though one was recovered by his own teammates.

On the other hand, Carson Beck has been putting up great performances and solidifying his case as QB1 for the upcoming NFL Draft. Beck totals 680 yards through the air and seven touchdowns, as well as no interceptions through 3 games. Beck has 55 rushing yards, so far.

Two very different QB playstyles will clash on Saturday. However, both excel at their craft and have earned a seat at the Heisman conversation thanks to their play. When No. 4 Alabama hosts No.2 Georgia Milroe and Beck will look to make a statement in the SEC and all over the NCAA.