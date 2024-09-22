Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues very strong warning to certain Buffaloes players after dramatic win

Deion Sanders sent a harsh message to certain players on his team after the Colorado Buffaloes win 38-31 over the Baylor Bears.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesHead coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes pulled off a miraculous victory over the Baylor Bears thanks to key contributions from star players. Although the victory was much neccesary and celebrated, Deion Sanders sent a strong warning to some players on the team.

The Buffaloes won a game that could have easily been a loss had it not been for some unbelievable low-probability plays. Shedeur Sanders completed a Hail Mary pass in the final play of regulation and sent the game to overtime. In overtime, the Buffaloes escaped with the win thanks to a forced fumble on the goal line by Travis Hunter.

Coach Sanders was pleased with his star players as they rallied back from a big deficit and helped the team improve to a 3-1 record in the NCAA. However, he didn’t hold back when addressing another unit on the Buffaloes.

Advertisement

“Special teams were horrible,” Deion said, via The Denver Gazzete. “Sometimes guys don’t take special teams serious and at the halftime I told them, ‘Why do you think they call it special teams? You’re supposed to be special when you run down there and do it. And we’ve got to get the ball in the end zone kicking off. We’ve got to do that. We can’t even give them the opportunity to return it.

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes calls a play during the first half of their game aginast the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes calls a play during the first half of their game aginast the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Advertisement

The special teams lowlight of the evening was Baylor’s 100-yard TD kickoff return. Right after a game-tying touchdown by Colorado, Baylor was able to regain the lead with a touchdown that seemed too easy. Bears’ Jamaal Bell went untouched the length of the field and stunned Folsom Field. Despite the win, Sanders did not let the embarrassing play slide.

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter sends strong message to rivals after Buffaloes win

see also

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter sends strong message to rivals after Buffaloes win

Sanders apologizes for fans storming the field

The dramatic matchup between Baylor and Colorado concluded with a field invasion from the home fans as Hunter forced the game-saving fumble. It is not the first time college football fans storm the gridiron, however, Deion answered with modesty for his program’s chaotic behaviour.

Advertisement

I wanna apologize to the opposition. The way we stormed the field, I didn’t get an opportunity to go and shake the head coach’s hand, but I did try to go to their locker room and wait it out until he came out. But I don’t think they got the word to him because it’s not professional. I wanted to shake his hand and acknowledge him.

However, Deion stated he was thanful for the fans’ passion throughout the game.

I don’t like what transpired at the end of the game, but I love what transpired at the end of the game. We have a fanbase that is phenomenal, we have some young kids on this campus that loves and breathes CU football and I’m thankful.”

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Real Madrid star defender gives Endrick high praise after victory over Espanyol in LaLiga
Soccer

Real Madrid star defender gives Endrick high praise after victory over Espanyol in LaLiga

WNBA News: Indiana Fever HC Christie Sides sends clear message to Caitlin Clark after MVP voting
Sports

WNBA News: Indiana Fever HC Christie Sides sends clear message to Caitlin Clark after MVP voting

What happens if Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys lose to Baltimore Ravens in Week 3?
NFL

What happens if Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys lose to Baltimore Ravens in Week 3?

Carlos Alcaraz voices very strong complaint during the 2024 Laver Cup
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz voices very strong complaint during the 2024 Laver Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo