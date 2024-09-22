NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues very strong warning to certain Buffaloes players after dramatic win

Deion Sanders sent a harsh message to certain players on his team after the Colorado Buffaloes win 38-31 over the Baylor Bears.

The Colorado Buffaloes pulled off a miraculous victory over the Baylor Bears thanks to key contributions from star players. Although the victory was much neccesary and celebrated, Deion Sanders sent a strong warning to some players on the team.

The Buffaloes won a game that could have easily been a loss had it not been for some unbelievable low-probability plays. Shedeur Sanders completed a Hail Mary pass in the final play of regulation and sent the game to overtime. In overtime, the Buffaloes escaped with the win thanks to a forced fumble on the goal line by Travis Hunter.

Coach Sanders was pleased with his star players as they rallied back from a big deficit and helped the team improve to a 3-1 record in the NCAA. However, he didn’t hold back when addressing another unit on the Buffaloes.

“Special teams were horrible,” Deion said, via The Denver Gazzete. “Sometimes guys don’t take special teams serious and at the halftime I told them, ‘Why do you think they call it special teams? You’re supposed to be special when you run down there and do it. And we’ve got to get the ball in the end zone kicking off. We’ve got to do that. We can’t even give them the opportunity to return it.“

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes calls a play during the first half of their game aginast the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The special teams lowlight of the evening was Baylor’s 100-yard TD kickoff return. Right after a game-tying touchdown by Colorado, Baylor was able to regain the lead with a touchdown that seemed too easy. Bears’ Jamaal Bell went untouched the length of the field and stunned Folsom Field. Despite the win, Sanders did not let the embarrassing play slide.

Sanders apologizes for fans storming the field

The dramatic matchup between Baylor and Colorado concluded with a field invasion from the home fans as Hunter forced the game-saving fumble. It is not the first time college football fans storm the gridiron, however, Deion answered with modesty for his program’s chaotic behaviour.

“I wanna apologize to the opposition. The way we stormed the field, I didn’t get an opportunity to go and shake the head coach’s hand, but I did try to go to their locker room and wait it out until he came out. But I don’t think they got the word to him because it’s not professional. I wanted to shake his hand and acknowledge him.“

However, Deion stated he was thanful for the fans’ passion throughout the game.

“I don’t like what transpired at the end of the game, but I love what transpired at the end of the game. We have a fanbase that is phenomenal, we have some young kids on this campus that loves and breathes CU football and I’m thankful.”

