Garrett Nussmeier makes something clear about comparisons with Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow at LSU

College days are a source of great nostalgia and fond memories. It is difficult to reminisce about those times and not compare the present to the unpolluted past. Same applies to athletes in big schools. Garrett Nussmeier is no stranger to this and as LSU‘s new quarterback fills in to a role once occupied by Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow, the comparison to those are everpresent. Nussmeier, however, does not give them much thought heading into the 2024 college football season.

LSU comes into the season with high expectations. It was a busy offseason as nine players were drafted into the NFL, amongst them Jayden Daniels, and wide receivers, Malik Nabers and Bryan Thomas Jr. The Tigers’ offense will have a new guy at the helm on Nussmeier. Despite taking on a role with plenty of responsabilities and all eyes on him, the quarterback is confident on his play and not focused on all the buzz around the building.

“I think pressure is a privilege. I’m blessed to be where I am. I don’t feel the pressure to try and be the next Jayden Daniels or the next Joe Burrow. I’m here to be the best Garrett Nussmeier I can be,” he said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.“I’ve had to wait my turn and continue to work on my game to get better, and I think there’s a lot of preparation built up for this moment. And I think that’s why I don’t feel a sense of nervousness or stress about it.“

LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans: the battle of the heirs

When the Tigers and Trojans meet in Las Vegas both teams will showcase offenses making their first presentations without their Heisman winning QBs. Gone are the days of Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, Burrow’s are even further behind in the rear mirror. Both programs will start over with a clean slate, but the pressure on the young quarterbacks will be immense as they make their first starts in college football.

Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers passes during the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Garrett Nussmeier and Miller Moss will call the shots for LSU and USC, respectively. Nussmeier started for the Tigers’ Bowl game in January 2024 and posted an impressive tally of over 350 air yards in his team’s 35-31 win over Wisconsin. As a new NCAA season commences, the fourth-year player will look to cement his place in Bryan Kelly’s offensive unit.

LSU has grown accustomed to the development of talented quarterbacks and the bar is set high for Nussmeier. Whether he pays attention to it or not, the comparisons to Burrow and Daniels will not fade away.

Pressure is a blessing, indeed. However, will that pressure be beneficial to Nussmeier or will he smother in the conversation surrounding the Tigers’ QB history?