NCAAF News: Hurricanes HC makes something noted on Heisman favorite Cam Ward

The Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal made something clear on Heisman favorite Cam Ward after team's 4-0 start to season.

Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
By Federico O'donnell

The Miami Hurricanes are off to a 4-0 start to the season and it is largely thanks to the outstanding play from their new quarterback Cam Ward. As the Hurricanes look to start off on the right foot on their ACC schedule, head coach Mario Cristobal made something noted on Ward, the top candidate to win the Heisman trophy.

The Hurricanes are looking like their early-century version. The ‘U’ finally has fans excited again. As Mario Cristobal looks to lead his team to the promised land, the offense has become a powerhouse in college football. Commanded by a superlative season from Cam Ward, the Canes look to take over the ACC. The Washington State transfer quarterback has been the talk of ‘Vice City‘ and head coach Cristobal has expressed his thoughts on him.

“Cam Ward spreads the ball around really, really well, Cristobal commented, per Sports Illustrated. “I know Cam is going to be upset because some of the throws he missed by a hair. That is the kind of guy he is. He is dynamic and continues to prove he is a game changer.

Cam Ward’s out-of-this-world numbers

There are not many players as electrifying as Cam Ward in the NCAA. Despite his composed and almost slow-motion play style, Ward has the ability to turn any broken play into gains. Ward has taken the college football landscape by storm and has met the expectations he had coming into the season. Even his TD celebration has become popular.

Quarterback Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes for a touchdown against the Florida A&amp;M Rattlers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Watching Ward play is enough to comprehend the greatness at which he is performing; however, his numbers also convey that. The Hurricanes QB has passed for 1,439 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. While rushing for 89 yards and a TD. Ward leads all college QBs on touchdown passes and is second for most yards.

Ward’s great play and the team’s early success has made the quarterback a favorite to the Heisman trophy. Though it is still too early to announce a winner. Miami’s ACC schedule will be a bigger test for Ward and Cristobal’s team than what they have faced up until this point.

Cristobal addresses the Canes defense

Hidden in plain sight may be the Hurricanes excellent defense. It may not have the fireworks the offense has, but the defense has been crucial to this team’s success. It may not be highlighted by many outsiders, but head coach Mario Cristobal has certainly noted it.

That is what you get when you play this outfit. In the first half, we exactly trailed for the first time this year. In the second half response, we played cleaner and better Miami Hurricanes football. Hats off to the defense. It was just a tremendous job of getting accustomed to the tempo.”

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

