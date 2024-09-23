Trending topics:
Eli Manning hilariously makes something clear to Arch after first start with Longhorns

Arch Manning made his debut as the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns, but Eli had a clear message for his nephew.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesArch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Matías Persuh

Finally, one of the most anticipated events in college football took place this weekend. Arch Manning made his debut as the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns, putting up impressive numbers. However, it was his uncle Eli Manning who didn’t let an important detail go unnoticed, making sure to clarify it to Arch.

After the injury to starting QB Quinn Ewers, coach Steve Sarkisian decided to name Arch Manning as the starting quarterback, and he did not disappoint. The opponent was ULM, and the final score was a commanding 51-3 in favor of the Longhorns.

Manning, one of the most talked-about players this season not only for his talent but also for his football roots in the family, threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the big win.

However, his uncle Eli Manning didn’t let an important detail go unnoticed. After reviewing the final statistics of each Manning in their college debuts, he posted on his X account: “I win!”

Eli Manning

@EliManning

Eli made his debut as the starting quarterback at Ole Miss, throwing for 271 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions, making it the best debut among the Mannings.

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney announces star WR out for Stanford and Florida State games

see also

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney announces star WR out for Stanford and Florida State games

The emergence of Arch Manning in College Football

Arch Manning’s arrival in college football has generated significant buzz and excitement. As the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch brings not only a prestigious lineage but also impressive talent and skills.

While his debut came against UTSA following the injury to starting QB Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning’s official presentation as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns occurred this past weekend. After a solid performance, it was none other than coach Steve Sarkisian who made something clear to Manning following victory over ULM.

“Learning lessons, right? To think he was gonna come out and play a perfect game – I don’t think anybody in here though that. We thought he was gonna prepare really well, work really hard – do everything he could to play good football. He was gonna have some lessons learned – and I think that’s what tonight was about.“

Matthew McConaughey sends message to Arch after first career start

It’s well known that actor Matthew McConaughey is a passionate fan of the Texas Longhorns, and after Manning’s successful debut in Texas, he dedicated some heartfelt words to the QB.

PS. congrats Arch Manning on 1st start as a Longhorn,” McConaughey began. “Many more to come.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

