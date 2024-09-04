Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Arch Manning draws massive praise from Texas Longhorns legend

Arch Manning's 2024 NCAA season debut made waves all around college football and a Texas Longhorns legend had high praise for the young QB.

Arch Manning attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
By Federico O'donnell

Arch Manning continues to impress, both Texas Longhorns‘ own and foreign, and despite the small sample size his 2024 NCAA season debut left a great impression. A former Texas Longhorns QB and program’s legend was among the jaw-dropped spectators.

Texas has on Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning the best QB room in college football. And although, Ewers is the starter, the team’s depth and occasional opponents may set the table for Manning to enter the game late and showcase his ability. That is more than enough for fans to satisfy their ‘Arch’ playing quota. It won’t be until next season for them to enjoy a full starting season from Manning.

However, Arch has taken great advantage of these chances he gets to play his first college football snaps. With just 6 pass attempts on Saturday, Manning earned the respect and applaud from a Texas Longhorns legend and fellow QB.

I think Arch Manning is the real deal,” Colt McCoy said, via The Triple Option. “Spent some time with him. Obviously, he’s got the last name, the pedigree, all those things. But the kid works really, really hard. He’s really smart, and I think it’s a credit to him for sticking around and redshirting and really biding his time to be the starter at Texas.”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Mentors galore for Arch

Archibald Manning, as his surname gives a glimpse, is surrounded by experienced and condecorated football personalities. His grandfather whom he takes his name from, Archie, his dad Cooper, and his uncles Eli and Peyton. The family tree is NCAA football and NFL heritage. The roots grow deep and Arch is in an unsurpassable position to thrive.

Peyton Manning opens up on relationship with nephew, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch

As Arch is probably sick and tired from talking football with his relatives, he may be keener to give ear to other names. As Colt McCoy pointed, as well as several others, it takes spirit to stay at a program as backup and profit from it.

Colt McCoy was the backup to superstar Vince Young at Texas, and both QBs turned out to be college greats for the Longhorns. History may go full circle with Ewers and Manning. Arch could be wise to follow McCoy’s advice. ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans do’, in this case ‘When in the University of Texas, do as the Texas Longhorns legends did’.

“The redshirt year that I had behind Vince — first of all, I was not nearly as high rated as Arch. Nobody knew who I was but the redshirt year was the best thing that ever happened to me. I was able to just really learn the system. I spent a lot of time in the weight room. That year helped me a ton.”

I just look at the quarterbacks that performed the best Week 1 and across the board it seems like those were the guys that kind of waited their time, learned the system, got coached up, and they stepped in there and played really good,” McCoy added. “If you’re a quarterback in college, I would say stay where you are. Wait your time. Learn and grow.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

