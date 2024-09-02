NCAAF News: Miller Moss predicted to lead USC further than Caleb Williams by former Bears QB

Miller Moss’s great performance with USC Trojans led some speculate that the team could reach the playoffs sooner with him than with Caleb Williams in the charge.

The USC Trojans couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season. Their significant victory over perennial contenders LSU has set a positive tone for the team under head coach Lincoln Riley. Following a standout performance from quarterback Miller Moss, questions have arisen about the team’s quarterback situation. Former Chicago Bears quarterback and current analyst has sparked a debate by suggesting that Moss might lead the Trojans to the playoffs before the highly touted Caleb Williams.

USC has every reason to be proud of its quarterback situation, which has been a strong suit for the program for some time. This year, Caleb Williams, a top prospect, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, underscoring his status as one of the draft’s most promising talents.

Meanwhile, the QB position in USC remains in capable hands with the talented Miller Moss currently leading the Trojans. Moss’s impressive performance has solidified his role as the team’s primary quarterback, demonstrating that USC’s depth and talent at the position are in excellent shape.

As the college football season unfolds, a new debate has emerged regarding which quarterback will have the better performance. While Caleb Williams has already impressed both fans and analysts with his play, Miller Moss’s rising star is catching significant attention.

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans passes the ball during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Williams, who was drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears, has made a strong impression with his playmaking abilities and potential. However, Moss’s rapid development and impressive performances for USC have led some to believe that the Trojans, under head coach Lincoln Riley, might reach the playoffs with Moss at the helm before they did with Williams.

Former Bears QB sparks debate between Moss and Williams

Following Moss’s standout performance in his debut against LSU, comparisons with Caleb Williams were almost inevitable. Moss’s impressive display on the field has led many to question whether the Trojans could reach the playoffs with him leading the team sooner than they might have with Williams.

The intriguing debate about both qb’s has gained new momentum thanks to former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel. Known for his stints with the Bears, Chargers, and Saints, Daniel took to social media to pose a thought-provoking question: Could Miller Moss lead the USC Trojans to the playoffs faster than Caleb Williams did?

“Serious question….Does Miller Moss give USC a better chance at making the playoff than Caleb Williams? He took over in the 4th QTR punctuated with this DIME C-2 Hole Shot,”

Caleb Williams reaction to Kayron Hudson catch

While USC’s victory over LSU was the highlight of the day, one moment truly stole the show. Wide receiver Kyron Hudson delivered a jaw-dropping performance with a sensational one-handed catch that will be remembered for years to come.

Hudson’s incredible grab, made with just one hand suspended in mid-air, was a standout play in an already impressive game. His athleticism and concentration on the catch not only showcased his skills but also added a memorable highlight to USC’s significant win.

Regarding this situation, was none other than Caleb Williams who posted on his X account (Formerly Twitter): “10 you’re insane @kyron__hudson,”

USC Trojans next games in NCAAF

This are the next upcoming games for the Trojans, who started their road to playoffs with a standout performance beating LSU:

Week 2 vs. Utah State

Week 3 vs. Michigan

Week 4 vs. Wisconsin

Week 5 vs. Minnesota

Kyron Hudson #10 of the USC Trojans makes a catch against West Weeks #33 and Major Burns #8 of the LSU Tigers in the second quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Tigers 27-20.