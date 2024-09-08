NCAAF News: NBA star LeBron James heaps massive praise on Ohio State sensation

Ohio State Buckeyes steamrolled Western Michigan as the team is off to a 2-0 start to the NCAA season. The Buckeyes put up 50+ points for the second time in as many outings, and the offense has shown no slowing down after losing some key pieces. New additions have made an instant impact and NBA star LeBron James looked incredibly impressed by freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Ohio State’s new receiver has gotten off to an electric start to the 2024 College Football season. During his team’s blowout triumph in week 2, Smith posted five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown. His best play on the night was a 70-yard touchdown in which Smith put on the jets and took the football all the way into the endzone.

The NBA superstar LeBron James, an admitted Ohio State fan, was amazed by the play and reposted it on Instagram stories. “BEAST,” LeBron commented on Jeremiah’s athletic play that catapulted the Buckeyes to a comfortable win.

Ohio State No.2 ranked team in the nation

The Buckeyes have showcased why they are a top-3 ranked team in college football during their first two weeks of the season. Despite facing inferior competition, Ohio State has shown its full potential and left no question marks around their team.

Will Howard has 520 yards in the season along with four TDs and no interceptions. Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka lead the receiving corps with 211 and 149 yards, respectively. As for the rushing leaders, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are the team’s leaders with 131 and 163 yards.

The defense has not looked too shabby, either. Although they are yet to come up against a top offensive unit in the nation. It is a great sign that the Buckeyes have only allowed 6 points throught the first two games of the NCAA year.