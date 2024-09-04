NCAAF News: Deion Sanders addresses son Shedeur, Travis Hunter bond in Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes‘ head coach Deion Sanders talked about the team’s performance in Week 1 of college football. Deion delved into the high-points and low-lights during the Buffs win over NDSU and addressed the relation between his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter.

Hunter, the dual-threat WR/CB, has been consistently the top player in the program. Piling on superb outings week in, week out and Shedeur has much to do with that success. Coach Prime is well aware of the team’s inconsistencies in what was a close call against an FCS opponent. Nevertheless, he focused on the young stars duo.

“They’re at each other all the time, those two,” Deion Sanders said of Shedeur and Hunter. “They have this silent chemistry. I ain’t mad at it because it works.”

Hunter never ceases to amaze Primetime

Travis Hunter has played at college level for Coach Prime since his Jackson State University days, and at Colorado he still puts up performances capable of leaving Sanders speechless. However, that ain’t completely true as Deion is never at a loss for words.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

After an inaugural NCAA week in which Hunter tallied 3 TDs, Sanders had enormous praise for his star cornerback and widereceiver, in no particular order.

“Travis is so explosive. We called it. We said ‘You’re playing some guys that … it’s a pretty tough matchup for anybody.’ But then when you’re bailing and you let him catch it and face you up? That’s a problem,” Deion said during his post-game press conference. “He did what he does. There ain’t no 50-50 ball with Travis. If the ball is up close, it’s his ball. He’s that kind of athlete.“

Rivalry weekend

Since Prime’s arrival at Colorado, the program has faced challenging games every single week. Even when the opposition is favorable, the pressure is on the Buffaloes and everybody is watching, just in case they stumble and the team becomes cannon fodder on social media.

However, this upcoming game means even more. An old Big Eight conference rivalry reignites when the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field. The disregard between both sides is clear, although Sanders has calmed the waters, or at least attempted to, with his statements, the two teams cannot and will never see eye to eye.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska’s QB has made it clear losing is not on his to-do list for the weekend.

“My dad said he never lost to them,” Dylan Raiola said. “This week he told me, `Just so you know, I never lost to them.’ I know the rivalry runs deep. You have to stay focused on the task at hand. You can’t get caught up in everything else.“

Matt Rhule, head coach of Nebraska’s football program, did not steer away from the big game ahead in the schedule, either.

“It was a great rivalry that I grew up on,” Rhule said this week. “A lot of those rivalries are dead now. So it’s great to play it.”

