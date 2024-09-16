NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders' big gesture with Colorado teammates after controversial comments

Shedeur Sanders has become one of the biggest names in college football. And as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback speaks his words have much weight. After the Buffs loss to Nebraska Shedeur expressed his opinion on the game, though his statement came out as if he was throwing his teammates under the bus. After the team beat Colorado State, Sanders made sure to right his wrongs and leave no room for scrutiny.

It is a truth as old as time that quarterback is the most important position in football, however the offensive line is crucial for any QB’s chance at success. As the signal caller gets all the flashes and spotlights, the o-line is silently and humbly working. They are a QB’s best friend. In return the QB must always stand by their side. This is the case in either the NFL or NCAA level.

Sanders broke that sacred vow in an emotional press conference after the big loss to rival Nebraska. Whether Sanders meant to blame his teammates or his words were flipped, Shedeur would gladly take his statements right back. However, that cannot happen. Instead, he opted for a big gesture in his following postgame presser after a team win over rival Colorado State that had everybody in good spirits.

The Buffaloes got back in the win column and are looking to stay on the fight for college football playoffs. As Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were called to stand at the podium after the Buffaloes victory, Shedeur brought every player on the offensive line to assist and stand alongside him and Hunter at the press conference.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“It was great. We all got together and understood that we got to do it. That’s when all the family and real friendships got together whenever everybody tried to push each other against each other,” Sanders commented. “We all stayed as a family, we all as one. Regardless of what they try to paint, you cannot put us against each other.“

Flipped the script after terrible outing

The Buffaloes victory over the Rams had so many focal points that it is easy to lose sight on many of them. Everything clicked for Coach Prime’s team. The ground game was able to start off hot and not allow the Rams defense to get comfortable and one-dimensional. The passing attack was effective, too. Sanders threw for four touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Perhaps most importantly, the offensive line had an impressive night and kept Sanders’ pocket clean for the vast majority of his dropbacks. Shedeur was only sacked once as the Buffaloes’ attack steamrolled past the Rams on the road. As opposed to the last time the Buffs were out of town, when Sanders was sacked five times and his frustration carried on over to his public comments.

The Buffaloes had a dream match when facing the Rams and hope they can build off this momentum as they head back home and prepare for Baylor who will come into Boulder, Colorado on September 21st.

