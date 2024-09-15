NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders strongly confronts Fowler-Nicolosi after Colorado State QB's comments

Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders did not let the Colorado State Rams' Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi comments slide when both QBs met after the Buffs win.

It was an intense week for both the Colorado Buffaloes and Shedeur Sanders as the team prepared for a crucial bounce-back game. After Nebraska humiliated the Buffaloes, Colorado State wanted to join in on the beating and fish in troubled waters. Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi may have gone too far on poking the bear, though.

The Buffaloes took care of business on the road. The team flipped the script and showcased all their potential as they rolled past their state rivals on a hostile environment. At a packed stadium featuring a record attendance to witness the high-flare matchup for the bragging rights in Colorado’s jurisdiction.

Many things are said in the heat of the battle and prior to big college football rivalry games. When the clock hits zero it usually becomes water under the bridge. However, Shedeur did not consider Fowler’s comments, aimed directly at the Buffs, to be worthy of such mercy and instead decided to call him out.

When Sanders and Fowler met for the traditional handshake post game, the latter stretched out his hand only to come upon a nonchalant Buffaloes’ QB who was not only keeping his right hand to himself, but instead aimed at him stating he was “talking (expletive) on Instagram.” Shedeur ironically ordered Fowler to keep that same attitude and not play the respectful role after his team’s defeat.

Fowler’s comments added fuel to the fire

It will always be an emotional matchup when intrastate NCAA football programs meet. However, this time around the Rams did a little bit extra and it came back to bite them.

Fowler was not the only Colorado State player whose statements came around as provocations to the Buffaloes when the team was on everybodies lips for their poor performances. However, because of him being the QB his comments meant a bit more. It is the most important position in football for a reason. QBs are always held to a higher standard, and it was the rival quarterback who held him accountable.

“At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them,” Fowler stated in anticipation to the matchup.

Fowler did not leave it at that. During the game the Rams signal caller mocked Colorado’s Heisman candidate Travis Hunter. As Fowler ran out of bounds on a 2-yard run while down in the scoreboard (you read that right), the QB made the ‘too small’ gesture on Hunter who was tracking him down. The two-way star had his revenge shortly after as he picked off Fowler enroute to a performance for the ages from Travis.

Hunter drived the last nail as he went on an Instagram live and jabbed at the Rams’ QB comments.

“Them Instagram followers got us far today, ya heard?”

Hunter, Sanders, and the Buffaloes will be back in action next Saturday as they will face off with Baylor University looking to build on from this dominant win. Colorado hopes this victory was the adrenaline boost they needed to kickstart their season and stay on track.