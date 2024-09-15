NCAAF News: Arch Manning receives high praise from Texas Longhorns HC after impressive game

Arch Manning subbed in for an injured Quinn Ewers and stole the show as the Texas Longhorns capped off a statement victory over UTSA. Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed his backup’s QB play as Arch showed the NCAA what he is all about.

The Manning hype is immense. It is rare for Longhorns (or any team) fans to ask for playing minutes for their backup, but that has become the trend in Austin, Texas. As Quinn Ewers went down with an injury and into the locker room, the stadium filled with a strange sentiment.

On the one hand, pitiness and concern for their starter’s health. But on the other, a comforting feeling of trust and high expectations for their backup. Surely the deep QB room came in handy. Steve Sarkisian shared his thoughts on Manning’s immediate impact upon entrance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s nothing like being in the game and playing, and playing in front of 105,000 people is not the easiest thing to do. I was really proud of Arch and what he was able to do,” Sarkisian stated, via Inside Texas on X. “Because in practice we expose him to so much, I don’t feel like I’m handcuffed when Arch is in the game. I feel like he’s been running all these plays all week long.”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

How Arch stole the show

Upon Ewers’ injury, Arch’s number was called up and Manning immediately took the spotlight. His first play from scrimmage was a TD pass, setting the tone for what was to come. The following drive was capped off with a 67-yard rushing touchdown through the legs of Manning, bet you hadn’t heard that one before.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns" QB Quinn Ewers makes something clear about playing with Arch Manning

Manning finished the night with four touchdown passes and one rushing score with 223 passing yards in only twelve pass attempts. The debate at the QB spot is now more intense than ever. Manning showcased all his attributes with such little experience, the Longhorns could look even better than they did with Ewers at the helm and the NCAA should be put in notice.

Advertisement

“That’s what they’ve been trying to tell me along, just prepare like I’m the starter every week. I think we have some good guys that lay out a good gameplan. They’re all studs. I can’t thank them enough,” Arch Manning stated post-game. “Obviously, there’s a lot to improve on and grow from, but I’m glad I got to get in there, get hit again, and feel what it’s like.“

“I think Sark has a QB-friendly offense. When you get it in your playmaker’s hands, stuff can happen that’s good for your team. Obviously you’re a little nervous when you first get called in, but I think Sark drew up a good first play. It was good to score on the first play. It felt good.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

No.1 ranked team in the nation

As Texas steamrolled their way to victory over UTSA, and with Georgia struggling to defeat Kentucky, the Longhorns are now the top ranked team in college football.

Ewers’ injury is not as serious as initially feared and he will likely be week-to-week, regardless the Longhorns are the best team in the country. Either QB can start and their status would remain untouched.

Advertisement

Next weekend Texas will face Louisiana Monroe as Manning is expected to start. Arch will face a big challenge as his opponent will prepare specifically for him and the element of surprise will be more narrow.