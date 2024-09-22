NCAAF News: Travis Hunter sends strong message to rivals after Buffaloes win

The Colorado Buffaloes prevailed over the Baylor Bears on a game that was nothing short of dramatic. On an instant NCAA classic, the Buffaloes star players had a performance for the ages. Under a pouring rain, Travis Hunter made the game-winning play and sent a strong message towards the opposition.

Colorado is 3-1 in their 2024 college football season. Winning two in a row as the team has overcome many critics and continue to showcase their resilience. There may be many issues on the team’s defense and special teams. However, their offense is led by two stars that have put the team on their shoulders and led them to a huge victory.

Hunter was key on offense, however, his best play of the night came in his defensive role. Hunter forced a fumble on the goal line in overtime and handed the Buffaloes the victory. After the game Hunter explained the play and sent a big message to opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I knew they were coming at me. They don’t think I can tackle so I had to show them,” Hunter said. “Shedeur told me to go out there and get us the ball once we scored. So I told him ‘I got you’ and I kept my word.“

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during warmups before the football game between Colorado and Colorado State in Fort Collins, CO.

Advertisement

Hunter for Heisman?

Travis Hunter has accustomed fans to his dominant standard. It has become routinary for Hunter to be the best player on the Buffaloes’ offense and defense. The two-way player’s stock only increases and his case for Heisman voting does as well.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Deion Sanders addresses Buffaloes" chaotic ending to win over Baylor

Travis Hunter had another incredible outing on both sides of the ball. Hunter totalled over 100 receiving yards for his fourth consecutive game in the season. He shatters school records and chases after college football accolades week in and week out.

Advertisement

The standout performance made waves on social media and had many favouring him for the Heisman trophy. Dez Bryant, the former NFL star, made his opinion clear.

“Travis Hunter got to be the front runner for the Heisman!”, via Bryant’s X account.