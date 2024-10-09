NHL News: Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk strongly called out after heated season opener vs Bruins

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk was called out by a Boston Bruins forward after the heated season opener between both teams.

The Florida Panthers started off the NHL season shot out of a cannon. The Panthers hosted the Boston Bruins in a highly-anticipated Atlantic Division showdown and the match did not disappoint one bit as the Cats prevailed 6-4. After the game, star Matthew Tkachuk was called out by a Bruins forward.

The Bruins and Panthers have sparked one of hockey’s biggest rivalries in recent years. Paul Maurice’s team seems to have Jim Montgomery’s side figured out as they knocked them out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in consecutive years. In the 24-25 season opener, this trend prevailed and the Panthers blew the Bruins out of the water.

It was a fast-paced game with no shortage of hits and fights. The Bruins were looking to avenge last postseason’s incident between Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand. Caught in the crossfire was star Matthew Tkachuk who does not shy away from the conflict, either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early in the first period, the Bruins found themselves down 0-2 and being thoroughly outplayed by the Panthers. Bruins’ third-liner Trent Frederic tried to ignite his team by challenging Matthew Tkachuk to drop the gloves. However, the Panthers’ star declined, and Frederic called him out for it.

Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers reacts with Matthew Tkachuk #19 after scoring a goal during the first period against the Boston Bruins. at Amerant Bank Arena on October 08, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

Advertisement

“He actually asked me to fight, and then he didn’t. I didn’t know people did that. I think that’s a little disrespectful to the game,” Frederic said post game, via NESN.

Advertisement

see also NHL 2024/25 season stars: Everything you need to know

Joonas Korpisalo’s inauspicious Bruins debut

The Boston Bruins made a bold move during the offseason. The Bs traded Linus Ullmark to Ottawa in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo, a 2025 first-round draft pick and Mark Kastelic. In addition to the goalie drama, the Bruins extended Jeremy Swayman to an 8×8.25M contract on the final hours before their season opener. However, when puck dropped Swayman’s place was reserved to the away bench at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Advertisement

Korpisalo’s debut with the Bruins fell far short of the 30-year-old Finnish goaltender’s expectations. Under constant pressure from the start, he made some strong saves but often struggled to track the puck and was overwhelmed by the Panthers’ relentless game plan. Koorpisalo allowed six goals in 35 shots faced.

However, much of the blame falls on his teammates and the coaching staff, as they left Joonas out to dry against the Panthers forecheck. The Bruins never managed to clear the eyes for Korpisalo whose crease was crowded by the Cats throughout the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bennett’s flashy start to the season

Sam Bennett was a top target on the Bruins’ checklist ahead of this rematch of last postseason’s second-round clash. Following Bennett’s infamous punch on Bruins star Brad Marchand, Boston was eager to exact some payback on the Panthers’ centerman.

However, they fell short, as Bennett delivered a standout performance with a multi-goal game. The Bruins can find some solace in the fact that Bennett narrowly missed a hat trick, despite actively pursuing it during the Panthers’ power plays