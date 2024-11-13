NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart states his disagreement with CFP Selection Committee

The Georgia Bulldogs suffered an upsetting loss to the Ole Miss Rebels during the team’s last outing. The defeat in Oxford has had big consequences for the Dawgs. It played a role in the College Football Playoffs Selection Committee’s announcement of their rankings update, which left head coach Kirby Smart with a sour taste.

The Bulldogs are still in contention for the SEC title match, though their chances slimmered considerably with the loss to Ole Miss. The Dawgs are gearing up for their final SEC game of the season. All eyes will be on the NCAA‘s marquee matchup between No. 12 Georgia and No. 7 Tennessee.

Smart’s program will enter Saturday’s game with a chip on their shoulder. This week, the CFP Selection Committee announced their Playoffs rankings in which the Bulldogs were the first team out of the bracket. Whether the decision is correct or too harsh on the school that’s faced the toughest schedule, is entirely subjective. However, Smart made his thoughts clear.

“They’re the judge and the jury in terms of college football,” Smart said, during the SEC Coaches Teleconference . “And they make the decisions sometimes based on things that we may not agree with, but they’re the ones that are making the decision. So, there will be some decision making [the SEC has] to make depending on how this thing turns out.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“It’s about everything. Because we certainly feel like the strength of our conference is really strong and there’s going to be more and more parity. We’ve seen that this year, but what does that equal to in term of the eyes of the committee?”

What Volunteers QB are the Dawgs going against?

The Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava has been one of the best signal callers in the SEC and throughout college football. However, Iamaleava sustained a severe hit during the Vols’ last outing versus Mississippi State. He didn’t return to action and his status for Saturday is questionable. Smart was asked about the talented QB, for who the Dawgs are preparing for, in spite of the uncertainty around him.

“Nico’s such a high-level athlete and some of the runs he’s made, I knew the kid was a great thrower, but I didn’t know he was this kind of athlete.”

Rumours have circulated indicating Iamaleava will not take part in the Vols-Dawgs matchup. However, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel explained the official announcement will come later tonight.

“Nico has been good here in the early part of the week,” Josh Heupel said, per On3. “And at this point in the week I’ll refer everybody to the availability report that comes out later tonight. Everybody can wait with anticipation for that.”

Nico Iamaleava has passed for 1,879 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He rushed for 215 yards and one score, as well. If he is fit to play against Georgia, he could be a big factor when taking on a frustrated defense. The Dawgs’ defensive unit is coming off a bad game against Jaxson Dart and the Rebels’ offense.