Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios has never been one to shy away from controversy or outspokenness. As speculation mounts over his current form, he is eyeing a comeback to the Wimbledon 2023 final to avenge his loss from last year.

Despite his inconsistent performances, Kyrgios remains a formidable opponent with a track record of challenging elite players in major tournaments. His 2022 final appearance against Novak Djokovic showcased his full potential despite the result.

His unique style of play and unpredictable nature make him a wild card that can disrupt even the most seasoned players. The prospect of another successful run on grass is certainly possible. However, he has not been able to play often because of injuries.

Kyrgios posts message directed to critics ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Wimbledon promises tension and exciting play every time he is on the court, but his personality might be irksome for traditionalists of the sport. Kyrgios addressed his critics on social media with a fierce message asserting his readiness for any challenge that comes his way. “Some say I don’t fit in here. I show them my resumé”, Kyrgios wrote along with a picture at the All England Club.