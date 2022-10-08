Northwestern take on Wisconsin at Ryan Field in Evanston for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Northwestern and Wisconsin meet in a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ryan Field in Evanston. The home team is entering a stage of despair. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Wildcats don't know what to do to keep from losing games, the last four weeks have been a disaster for them with losses against Duke, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH) and recently against Penn State.

The Badgers have a record similar to the Wildcats, negative numbers with three losses and only two wins. During Week 5 they lost to Illinois 10-34 at home.

Northwestern and Wisconsin play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 8 at Ryan Field in Evanston. Both teams need a win, this game will be highly defensive from the first quarter.

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Northwestern and Wisconsin at the Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN