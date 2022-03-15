Nova Southeastern against Embry-Riddle at Rick Case Arena for the Third Round of the 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nova Southeastern (30-0) and Embry-Riddle (24-9) meet in for a Third Round game in the 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship. This game will take place at Rick Case Arena on March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is a fave but the visitors are strong. Here is all the related information about this College Basketball game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Nova Southeastern Sharks have a perfect record with 30 wins and zero losses, plus the team was lethal against their rivals in the SSC Tournament winning against Florida Tech, Florida Southern and Barry. During the regional tournament the only hard game for the Sharks was against UNION but they won 81-80.

Embry-Riddle Eagles are underdogs tonight but thanks to their own merit and a 24-9 overall record the team advanced to the next round of the NCAA Basketball DII Championship after beating Alabama Huntsville 82-67.

Nova Southeastern vs Embry-Riddle: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rick Case Arena, Davie, Florida.

Live Stream: sunshinestateconference.tv

Nova Southeastern vs Embry-Riddle: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Nova Southeastern vs Embry-Riddle: Storylines

Nova Southeastern are favorites to win this game thanks to their perfect record of 30-0, but during the second round the team struggled to win against UNION. That game was tough on the Sharks defense as they lost the 1st quarter 45-35, but with multiple adjustments in the second quarter the team won the quarter 46-35 to defeat UNION. The difference against UNION was the bench power against the Sharks as Union scored 13 points off the bench while the Sharks only scored 5 points with Moore and Shane.

Embry-Riddle were slightly more dominant than the Sharks in the second round of the Regional Tournament, winning West Alabama 82-60 and Alabama Huntsville 82-67. In the first regional game against West Alabama the team was dominant winning both quarters 45-32 and 37-28, but in the game against Huntsville things were different as the Eagles started the second half losing 40-35, but at the end of the game the Eagles used 9 bench players to stop Huntsville.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nova Southeastern vs Embry-Riddle in the U.S.

This 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship Third Round game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: sunshinestateconference.tv. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Nova Southeastern vs Embry-Riddle: Predictions And Odds

Nova Southeastern are favorites to win this game with -9.5 points to cover, they a strong record but the visitors know how to play against tough rivals. Embry-Riddle are underdogs with +9.5 ATS the totals is offered at 173.5 points. The best pick for this College Basketball game is: Embry-Riddle +9.5.



