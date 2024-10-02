Novak Djokovic slams tennis' 'system' after Jannik Sinner's doping case is appealed

Novak Djokovic has tough words while describing his feelings regarding the ongoing doping case involving world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The 24-Grand Slam champion said that the reopening of the investigation by WADA is “not helping tennis at all,” and that the “system is not working well.”

“I think it’s quite obvious that we have a system that is not working well,” Djokovic said in a press conference ahead of the Masters of Shanghai. “I guess that’s probably something that even the people who are not following our sport are realizing.”

He continued, “There are way too many inconsistencies, way too many governing bodies involved. Just this whole case is not helping our sport at all.” The world No. 4 said that Sinner’s results ―he just lost in the final of the China Open against Carlos Alcaraz― are “impressive” amid the circumstances.

“I think he has won the three appeals so far that he had, and it must be very tough for him and his team and family. Hopefully, we can go back to tennis,” Djokovic said. “But this situation or these circumstances are not positive for our sport, so hopefully we can resolve this case as soon as possible,” he continued.

Jannik Sinner at 2024 China Open (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Sinner was exonerated by an independent tribunal after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol twice in March. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Saturday that it will appeal the tribunal’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking a ban of “between one and two years” for the Italian player.

Jannik Sinner’s case still divide opinions

The case has sparked divided opinions in the tennis community, with some players voicing concerns about inconsistent punishments. Despite the months-long controversy, Sinner’s on-court performance remains unaffected, as he secured his second major title of the season at the US Open in August.

Martina Navratilova, 18-time Grand Slam champion, also took social media to criticize WADA’s decision to appeal. “This is nuts. WADA is a mess. The Chinese swimmers walk and now this? What a bad system we have,” wrote the nine-time Wimbledon champion regarding the case.