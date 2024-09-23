Rafael Nadal finally has date for long-awaited return after constant fitness problems

The constant fitness problems forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from the 2024 Laver Cup. After missing the tournament hosted by Roger Federer, the Mallorcan has now set a date for his return to the courts.

Nadal will make his appearance at the Davis Cup Final Eight in November. He has been included in Spain’s squad alongside world number three Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreño Busta, and Marcel Granollers. Rafa will once again participate in the competition, with his last appearance being his victory in the 2019 edition.

When asked about Nadal’s call-up, Spain captain David Ferrer said: “I spoke with Rafa before we started competing in Valencia and before qualifying. He mentioned the idea and his desire that, if we qualified, there would be a chance for him to participate.

“The day after, or two days after securing qualification, we talked again, and his plan was to be ready and excited to play in Málaga. It was very easy, and it was he who initiated and wanted from the very beginning to be part of the finals,” explained Ferrer during the team-announcement press conference in Madrid.

We’ll see if Nadal’s rest during last months pays off. The former number one has not competed since the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he was beaten in the singles by Novak Djokovic and lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles after partnering Alcaraz.

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain (R) and Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain interact against Austin Krajicek of Team United States and Rajeev Ram of Team United States during the Men’s Doubles Quarter-final match on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.

Nadal cameo on Federer’s 2024 Laver Cup

Laver Cup co-owner and host Roger Federer was expecting to see Nadal taking part in the competition. Despite his sudden withdrawal, the Spaniard didn’t miss the chance to feature in an exchange with his friend.

In an interview during the Laver Cup, Nadal appeared in a video with a quick question for Federer: “Who’s been your favorite doubles partner?“. While jiggling, the tennis legend answered, “I mean, I thought it was my wife, until this guy showed up. So yeah, Rafa can have it.“

Nadal’s injury problems this year

Before the announcement of Nadal’s participation in Spain’s Davis Cup team, there were rumors about his future. The reasons were clear as the 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled throughout the year with physical problems.

Rafa missed the Australian Open in January through injury and decided not to play Wimbledon to focus on the Olympics. After Paris 2024, he was absent in the the US Open because he said he would not “be able to give my 100% at this time“. He then pulled out of the Laver Cup earlier in September, saying he believed there are “other players who can help the team deliver the win“.

While we wait news about Nadal’s final decision, the Davis Cup quarter-finals will take place 19-21 November, with the semi-finals following on consecutive days before the final on Sunday, 24 November.