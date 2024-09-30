Trending topics:
Tennis

Tennis legend slams WADA for reopening the Jannik Sinner doping investigation

Martina Navratilova, 18-time Grand Slam champion, criticized WADA for appealing Jannik Sinner’s doping case verdict.

Jannik Sinner
© Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner

By Natalia Lobo

Martina Navratilova, former world No 1 and 18-time Grand Slam champion, has strongly criticized the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) after their decision to appeal Jannik Sinner’s innocence verdict over doping case.

“This is nuts. WADA is a mess. The Chinese swimmers walk and now this? What a bad system we have,” wrote the nine-time Wimbledon champion regarding the appeal. WADA is looking for Sinner to be suspended from 1 to 2 years.

In a statement released on Sep. 29, WADA explained that they believe that “the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules.” However, they’re not seeking “a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance.”

Advertisement

Sinner tested positive for low levels of clostebol, an anabolic steroid, on March 10 and 18 — during and after the Indian Wells Masters, in which he lost in quarterfinals to Carlos Alcaraz. He was investigated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and was absolved of any blame by an independent tribunal, as it was disclosed last month.

Advertisement

The tribunal accepted Sinner’s explanation that the substance had entered his body when receiving a massage from his physio. The Italian, who went on to win the US Open, expressed his “disappointment” at WADA’s decision.

Alcaraz said he was ‘surprised’ by WADA’s decision

Sinner’s case has been the subject of speculation and conversation for the past month. However, Alcaraz wished him “the best” for the future, and was surprised that the case reopened.

Advertisement
Carlos Alcaraz’s strong response to WADA reopening Jannik Sinner’s doping case

see also

Carlos Alcaraz’s strong response to WADA reopening Jannik Sinner’s doping case

“It isn’t a good sign for tennis, in general,” said Alcaraz. “It seemed like the case was close, and now, after a month, it’s open again, which is surprising,” he added. Both Sinner and Alcaraz are competing in Beijing, ahead of the Shanghai Masters.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Mike McDaniel could lose another star Dolphins player to knee injury
NFL

NFL News: Mike McDaniel could lose another star Dolphins player to knee injury

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency
Sports

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency

NBA News: Donovan Mitchell issues strong warning about the Cavs to rest of the league
NBA

NBA News: Donovan Mitchell issues strong warning about the Cavs to rest of the league

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton gets candid about his friendship with Fever star Caitlin Clark
Sports

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton gets candid about his friendship with Fever star Caitlin Clark

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo