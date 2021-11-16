World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and world No. 5 Andrey Rublev will meet for their second round-robin match at the ATP Finals 2021. Here, find out the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The Serbian will try to close the 2021 season with his fifth title of the year. After winning in Paris, Djokovic closed the year as world no. 1 for a (record-breaking) seventh occasion. He started the tournament with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Casper Ruud.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev, who is playing his second consecutive ATP Nitto Finals, also started his road in the tournament with a big win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in two straight sets (a double 6-4), and now will try to get another upset over Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Time: 8:00 AM (estimated)

Location: Centre Court Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 AM (estimated)

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Head-to-head and storylines

Djokovic and Rublev haven’t faced each other yet in the ATP Tour. This will be their first official encounter. The Russian has a 3-3 record versus Top 10 in 2021, while the Serbian has 12-3 record versus Top 10 this year.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev in the US

The ATP Finals 2021 round-robin match between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev to be played on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pala Alpitour in Turin will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win this match with odds of -550, while Andrey rublev has odds of +380.

FanDuel Novak Djokovic -550 Andrey Rublev +380

