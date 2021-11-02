Novak Djokovic and Marton Fucsovics meet for fourth time in their careers today in a match for the 2021 Paris Masters second round. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics: Preview, predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2021 Paris Masters in the US today

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will return to singles action today in the Round of 32 of the 2021 Paris Masters against Marton Fucsovics. Here, check out everything there is to know about this clash, such as the preview, information, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch this tennis match in the US.

Djokovic is looking to win his sixth title in the Masters of the French capital, and extend his record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles. He will also aim to end the year in the top position of the rankings, which is threatened by Daniil Medvedev.

On the other hand, Hungarian Marton Fucsovics would like to at least defeat Djokovic for the first time in his career. The 29 year-old reached the second round of the last Masters tournament of the year by defeating Fabio Fognini in the opener.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 2:30 PM (estimated)

Location: Centre Court, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM*

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

*estimated

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics: Head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Marton Fucsovics have played three times, and they all have ended up with a victory for the Serbian. They last met in Wimbledon earlier this year, with the World No. 1 dominating the match easily in three sets. However, this will be their first encounter indoors.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics in the US

The 2021 Paris Masters match between Novak Djokovic and Marton Fucsovics to be played on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Centre Court of the AccorHotels Arena will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP TV and Tennis Channel.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Novak Djokovic is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -2100, while Fucsovics has odds of +1000.

FanDuel Novak Djokovic -2100 Marton Fucsovics +1000

*Odds by FanDuel