The 2024 NFL season has just begun, and the Chicago Bears are already facing setbacks. Caleb Williams might be without a crucial teammate for several upcoming games.

Unfortunate news has hit the Chicago Bears. Even though the 2024 NFL season has just started, the NFC North club may lose a crucial player for several games, someone expected to be Caleb Williams’ best partner this year.

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the Bears this season. The team underwent a major rebuild in the offseason, with Caleb Williams emerging as the top star who could finally lead them to success.

The Bears won their first game of the 2024 campaign against the Tennessee Titans despite Caleb Williams’ underperformance. Unfortunately, the elite quarterback may lose a key teammate for the upcoming games.

Report: Bears’ wide receiver may lose several games due to an injury

This year looks very different for the Chicago Bears. During the 2024 NFL Draft, the NFC North team made several acquisitions widely regarded as top prospects, starting with Caleb Williams, their 1st overall pick.

However, Williams wasn’t their only first-round pick. At No. 9, the Bears selected Rome Odunze, a former Washington player and one of the best wide receivers in this year’s class.

Odunze was expected to be a crucial partner for Williams. Unfortunately, his participation in the 2024 season is now in jeopardy after he sustained an injury during the first game of the campaign.

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed today that Rome Odunze will undergo an MRI on his knee. Eberflus stated that the rookie may have suffered the injury while attempting to block a Titans player.

Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams, 2024 1st-round picks of the Chicago Bears

“[The concern is] Rome’s knee. So we will have to see where that is, and he’s getting an MRI today, and we will see where it goes from there. Hopefully, he will be fine,” Eberflus said, via NBC Sports.

Odunze didn’t have a standout debut, and neither did Caleb Williams. The wide receiver caught only one pass in four targets for 11 yards, while veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen had more significant roles in Week 1.

Who could replace Rome Odunze at the Bears?

At the moment, the severity of Rome Odunze’s injury remains uncertain. However, if he does miss time, the Bears should still have enough depth at receiver to handle the upcoming games.

DJ Moore and Keenan Allen remain the primary wideouts for the team. Should Odunze be sidelined, Chicago could look to DeAndre Carter or Tyler Scott to step in as his replacements.

