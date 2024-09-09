Running back Joe Mixon left Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals to team up with CJ Stroud on the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL season.

Joe Mixon was part of a powerful offense with Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals, but the running back is already enjoying life with CJ Stroud on the Houston Texans after a perfect start to the 2024 NFL season.

The 28-year-old, who spent seven years in Cincinnati before being traded to Houston in March, made it clear he’s not even interested in playing his former team: “I just wanna leave them where they’re at, just like they left me.”

Mixon’s comments to NBC Sports came right after playing an instrumental role in the Texans‘ 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, when he ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.

Needless to say, that’s not a bad way to start a new chapter in the NFL. And even though this was only his first game on the Texans, Mixon believes he’s found a better team than the Bengals.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Yeah, no doubt,” Mixon said. “I definitely did, man, and … I feel great to be appreciated here and to play a big part in what we do. I’m [going to] just do whatever is asked of me as a player. … You know, be the best teammate and leader that I know how to be. I’m just happy that I’m on this side now.”

Mixon, Diggs boost CJ Stroud’s Texans

Mixon was not the only notable addition to the Texans’ offense this season. Houston also surrounded CJ Stroud with a top weapon in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who also played a key role on Sunday’s win.

The former Buffalo Bills star may have only recorded 33 yards on six catches, but they proved crucial as the wideout recorded two touchdowns. After the game, Stroud had nothing but praise both for Mixon and Diggs.

“They are two great leaders. They were constantly on the sideline, picking guys up, telling everybody we just need to be better,” Stroud said, via ESPN. “I definitely think both those guys having big games will definitely just keep us trending up. Once you set a standard, everybody else kind of falls to that standard and wants to follow that. So I definitely love those guys, and love what they’ve been doing, and I think they’re just getting started.”

Not a good start for Burrow, Bengals

While the Texans celebrated a victorious start to the season, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are already in trouble as they suffered an unexpected home loss to the New England Patriots.

The Bengals were seen as clear favorites but failed to live up to those expectations against a Patriots team that is rebuilding after Bill Belichick’s departure. And while it’s too early to enter panick mode, this upset is already raising question marks around Burrow and company.