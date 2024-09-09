Where to watch Guatemala vs Costa Rica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Guatemala take on Costa Rica in the League A Matchday 2 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Two fierce rivals meet in the Nations League. Costa Rica, the heavy favorites to top the group and secure a direct spot in the quarterfinals, showed their dominance in their opening match with a solid win over Guadeloupe. Now, they aim to keep their momentum going by securing another three points and further solidifying their position in the tournament.

However, Guatemala poses a significant challenge. The team has made impressive strides in recent years and is eager to prove their growth with a statement win over the group favorites. A victory against Costa Rica would not only boost Guatemala’s chances but also showcase their rising status in the region.

When will the Guatemala vs Costa Rica match be played?

Guatemala will clash with Costa Rica in a League A Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Monday, September 9. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Rubio Rubin of Guatemala – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Guatemala vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Costa Rica in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Guatemala and Costa Rica will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network.