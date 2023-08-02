Novak Djokovic, the reigning World No. 2 and former US Open champion, is set to surprise the tennis world with his upcoming appearance in the doubles competition at the Cincinnati Open. After experiencing a brief hiatus since his Wimbledon final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic is determined to make a strong comeback. While his singles participation is eagerly anticipated, his decision to play doubles has raised eyebrows and speculation about his larger objectives.

The Serbian tennis maestro, known for his prowess on the singles circuit, will be partnering with fellow countryman Nikola Cacic at the Cincinnati Open. This is a rare sight for fans as Djokovic has sparingly competed in doubles in recent times. Nonetheless, this strategic move hints at a more profound strategy that goes beyond just the Cincinnati tournament.

Djokovic and Cacic have a history of playing together, having teamed up for three doubles matches in the past. The pair participated in the ATP Cup in 2021 and made appearances in two matches during the 2021 Davis Cup. While Djokovic has had considerable success in the singles domain, he has also won one doubles title in his career at Queen’s in 2010, playing alongside Jonathan Erlich.

Davis Cup and Paris 2024 Olympics: The Bigger Picture

Novak Djokovic’s decision to play doubles in Cincinnati seems to be a strategic move with a broader focus. With the US Open looming, Djokovic’s primary goal is to secure his 24th Grand Slam title. However, beyond the US Open, he has set his sights on the Davis Cup, which takes place in September. Serbia aims to reach the finals, and Djokovic has confirmed his participation.

Playing the Davis Cup ensures Djokovic meets the qualifying criteria for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he is yet to clinch a gold medal. His mixed doubles appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a testament to his commitment to representing his country at the highest level. By partnering with Cacic, Djokovic may also be testing their chemistry and teamwork.

Tennis enthusiasts eagerly await Djokovic’s return to the ATP Tour in Cincinnati. As he steps onto the doubles court alongside Cacic, it becomes evident that this move is more than just a casual exhibition. Djokovic’s meticulous planning and strategic foresight point to bigger aspirations, including glory in the Davis Cup and the pursuit of Olympic gold at Paris 2024.