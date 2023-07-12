Ons Jabeur is gearing up to face Aryna Sabalenka at the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals. Jabeur’s exceptional talent and remarkable achievements have solidified her status as the highest-ranked African and Arab player in the history of WTA and ATP rankings.

Jabeur’s tennis journey began with notable success in the junior circuit. She made her mark by reaching the finals of two junior major girls’ singles tournaments at the French Open in 2010 and 2011, ultimately emerging victorious in the latter. Her victory marked a significant milestone, as she became the first Arab player since 1964 to claim a junior major title.

Since transitioning to the WTA Tour in 2017, Jabeur’s star has continued to rise. Notably, she clinched the title at the 2022 Madrid Open. Her impressive performance includes reaching the finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, making her the first Muslim and Arab player, male or female, to achieve such a feat on such a grand stage.

How old is Ons Jabeur?

Ons Jabeur is 28 years old. She was born on August 28, 1994.

Where is Ons Jabeur from?

Ons Jabeur is Tunisian. Her place of birth was Ksar Hellal, Monastir, Tunisia.

Who is Ons Jabeur’s husband?

Ons Jabeur’s husband is Karim Kamoun, a Russian-Tunisian former fencer.

How tall is Ons Jabeur?

Ons Jabeur is 5’6”.

Who is Ons Jabeur’s coach?

Ons Jabeur’s coach is Issam Jellali.

Ons Jabeur’s WTA ranking

Ons Jabeur is ranked 6th on the WTA tour as of July 3, her highest ranking being 2nd on June 27, 2022.

Ons Jabeur’s titles

Ons Jabeur has won four titles in singles.

Ons Jabeur’s prize money

Ons Jabeur has earned $10,022,628 in prize money.

Ons Jabeur’s Instagram

Ons Jabeur is on Instagram at @onsjabeur.