Watch Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will end with a fantastic matchup. It’s going to be Ons Jabeur meeting Aryna Sabalenka. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka online free in the US on Fubo]

Jabeur doesn’t have any Grand Slam titles yet. However, she has already reached two finals. One of them was at Wimbledon last year losing to Elena Rybakina, the player she defeated in the quarterfinals in the awaited rematch.

Sabalenka is the highest seeded player left following Iga Swiatek’s elimination. Her playstyle fits the surface considering she can dominate rivals with her powerful forehand. She has only lost one set so far in her attempt to win another big tournament after the 2023 Australian Open.

When will Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

Ons Jabeur will encounter with Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 this Thursday, July 13. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

*It’s scheduled after Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova, set to start at 8:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The match between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.