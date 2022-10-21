UCLA visits Oregon in a must-see battle within the Pac-12 as part of Week 8 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Oregon and UCLA clash in a crucial battle to determine the future of the Pac-12 in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

If Oregon want the Pac-12, this is the game to take. After a bye-week, the Ducks have to put everything on the line to beat UCLA and preserve that incredible 22-game winning streak at home. With a 5-1 record, being that loss against a contender like Georgia, Oregon are still very much alive considering they'll just have one ranked team left on their schedule: Utah.

In a surprising and amazing start of the season, UCLA are the best team of the Pac-12 with a 6-0 record and might make a push for a College Football Playoff berth. Now, the Bruins have to face Oregon which are only a game behind in the conference. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is having a great year and has surpassed the school's TD record. UCLA leads the all-time series 40-31, but don't have a victory at Oregon since 2004. The Ducks have won the last three meetings.

Oregon vs UCLA: Date

The UCLA Bruins will visit the Oregon Ducks in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon vs UCLA: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Oregon vs UCLA in the US

Oregon will host UCLA in one of the best matchups in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The long awaited game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is FOX.