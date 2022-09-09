Pittsburgh and Tennessee will clash in a great matchup from Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee is a classic rivalry in NCAA College Football. Now, in a new episode between these two historic teams, Week 2 of the season brings us a must see matchup which might define a lot regarding national rankings, conferences and playoffs. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh is over with the star quarterback now being a member of the Steelers in the NFL. Still, everything's not lost with the Panthers at the QB position after a promising start from former USC player, Kedon Slovis. Last week, in a 38-31 thrilling victory against West Virginia, Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown. At the moment, Pitt is the No.17 ranked team in the nation and aims to repeat as champion in the ACC. Last season, the Panthers won 41-34 at Knoxville with an extraordinary performance of who else: Kenny Pickett.

On the other side, the Tennessee Volunteers are in a rebuilding process entering Josh Heupel's second year as head coach. This is the moment in which the team consolidates the first steps towards competing against powerhouses in the SEC such as Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The first game of the season was a walk in the park with a 59-10 win at home against Ball State. Now, as the No.24 ranked team in the nation, Pittsburgh is a real stage to measure exactly where the Vols are going in 2022.

Pittsburgh vs Tennessee: Date

The Panthers will host the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 2 of 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 10 a 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh vs Tennessee: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh vs Tennessee in the US

The most anticipated matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Tennessee in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is ABC.