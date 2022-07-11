Poland and Iran will face each other for the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

One of the main candidates to win this tournament, Poland, will play against Iran for the quarterfinals of the of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The Polish team has shown throughout this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League why they are one of the main candidates to be champions: no less than 10 wins and 2 losses in the 12 regular phase games, with 31 points obtained, the same as Italy but due to having a lower Set ratio, they were second.

The Iranians have been a tough team in the regular phase, with 7 wins and 5 losses. Everything would suggest that Poland are heavy favorites to win this game. However, there is a precedent that would question that: these rivals met in the regular phase (on July 5) and the victory was 3-2 in favor of Iran. Without a doubt, this will be, along with the game between the United States and Brazil, one of the most interesting games of the quarterfinals.

Poland vs Iran: Date

Poland and Iran will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

Poland vs Iran: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Poland vs Iran: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League quarterfinal game between Poland and Iran will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.

