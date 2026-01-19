Four-time World Series champion with Dodgers, Red Sox confirms MLB retirement date

There are not many active players in MLB today with four or more World Series rings, but Mookie Betts is one of them. He won one with the Boston Red Sox and three with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he recently confirmed the year he plans to retire.

In a conversation on What Drives You with John Cena, Betts made it clear that his decision to retire in 2032 is not based solely on age, but on family. “I’ll be 40, my little girl will be 14, my son will be 10. My parents were always there and I want to do that same thing for my kids,” Betts said.

Betts had never previously spoken publicly about retirement, much less put an exact date on it. Until now, any discussion about his future had largely been limited to speculation, especially following criticism of his 2025 season and occasional rumors about a reduced role with the Dodgers.

Betts’ 2025 season was not his best

Despite winning his fourth World Series ring in 2025, that season was labeled by some analysts and MLB writers as disappointing. Mark Timmons of LA Dodger Talk called it the worst season of Betts’ career, pointing to his offensive numbers.

“Yes, last season was the worst of Mookie’s career. He hit .258 with a .732 OPS to go with 20 HR. That is pretty poor for a right fielder (which is what I thought he was), but it’s much better for a Gold Glove shortstop!” Timmons wrote.

What Timmons is pointing out is that Betts’ offensive production dipped, although he still cleared the 150-hit mark. He totaled 130 hits in 2024 and 123 in 2023, suggesting growth in that category over time. While 20 home runs may not stand out, from 2020 through 2025 Betts has averaged 25.33 homers per season.