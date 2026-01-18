Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have signed a new quarterback following Bo Nix’s ankle injury. According to a report by Adam Schefter, although Jarred Stidham will be the starter in the AFC Championship Game, they will bring in another name at the position.

“Denver Broncos are signing veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci to their practice squad, per source. He rejoins the team he played for two seasons ago.” He joins Sam Ehlinger, who is the other quarterback on the roster.

The Broncos seemed like favorites to reach the Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, but Nix’s injury has changed all of Payton and his staff’s plans.

Who is Broncos starting quarterback?

Jarred Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. Bo Nix fractured his right ankle in the victory over the Bills and is out for the rest of the season.

Who is Broncos backup QB?

Sam Ehlinger would be the backup quarterback for the Broncos given the current situation with Nix. However, the arrival of DiNucci is clearly to have another QB in case of emergency.

