How many fans are attending the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium?

Hard Rock Stadium is stirring to life early Monday as Miami and Indiana prepare to collide for the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship. After months of buildup, the atmosphere around one of the sport’s biggest nights is already buzzing with anticipation well before kickoff.

The Hurricanes will be playing for a national title on their home turf—a rarity in the CFP era—while the undefeated Hoosiers bring one of college football’s most fervent traveling fan bases to South Florida. Ticket sales suggest this won’t be a one‑sided crowd, hinting at a packed house full of both cheers and chants.

With kickoff scheduled for the early evening, local streets and stadium gates are already humming as fans stake their claim to what could be one of the most electric atmospheres in recent title game history. Attendance figures are expected to reflect that energy as thousands of seats fill ahead of the 7:30 PM ET start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans attending the 2026 CFP National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium is expected to be near capacity for Monday night’s showdown between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers. With official capacity around 65,000 seats, sources indicate that the stadium will host roughly 64,500 fans, making it one of the largest gatherings in college football this season.

The mix of local supporters and traveling Hoosiers fans promises a vibrant, electric atmosphere from kickoff onward. The game marks a rare CFP national title clash featuring a host team, giving Miami fans a home-field edge.

Advertisement

College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy in 2015 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Streets around the stadium have been buzzing since early morning, with tailgates already filling parking lots and nearby beaches seeing an unusual early surge of banners and team colors. The energy outside Hard Rock mirrors the stakes inside, where tens of thousands of seats are filled with fans eager to witness college football history in the making.

Advertisement

Attendance this year is also a reflection of the broader appeal of the College Football Playoff. Indiana’s undefeated season has drawn national attention, with thousands of fans flying in from the Midwest.

Meanwhile, Miami’s passionate base has ensured that the stadium feels alive from the moment gates open, with chants, drumlines, and coordinated cheers setting the tone for a championship spectacle. The combination of intense rivalry, high stakes, and nearly full capacity makes this year’s CFP National Championship a true spectacle of sport and fan devotion.

Advertisement