Alex Smith issues warning about the Broncos using Jarrett Stidham at QB after Bo Nix’s injury

Alex Smith was blunt during a recent segment on NFL on ESPN, offering a clear warning that starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback might not be a bad idea for the Denver Broncos after all. Smith pointed to Sean Payton’s track record with backup quarterbacks, calling it an encouraging sign for Denver with Bo Nix unavailable.

“He has a history of success with backup QBs,” Smith said, highlighting how well the Broncos’ head coach has performed in those situations. He also cited past results under Payton: “Jameis Winston went 5–2 with Sean Payton. Teddy Bridgewater went 5–1.”

Smith added that the Broncos are unlikely to drastically change their approach without Nix. “You think the game plan isn’t gonna change, right? That game we saw [vs. the Bills], they were throwing haymakers at each other. You better believe whatever they play next week is gonna be the same,” Smith said.

Smith believes the Broncos can reach the Super Bowl

Smith didn’t stop at praising Payton’s résumé with backups or discussing how Denver might operate without Nix. When asked whether he believes the Broncos can reach the Super Bowl with Stidham under center, Smith answered, “Absolutely.”

Smith also recalled Payton’s demeanor during the press conference announcing Nix’s absence, suggesting the head coach was already prepared for the challenge. “Did you almost see it in his press conference? Heartbroken for Bo Nix, but there was almost a sparkle on Sean Payton’s face. He literally said, ‘Watch out!’ That’s him,” Smith said.

Looking further back, history has shown backup quarterbacks can still be part of championship runs. Tom Brady once won a ring after replacing Drew Bledsoe, and Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl after taking over for Tony Banks during the season.