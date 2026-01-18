Trending topics:
Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion coach in 2026 as Andy Reid contemplates tough decision

Andy Reid faces very difficult decisions, considering that his coaching staff with the Chiefs will inevitably undergo major changes in 2026.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose Matt Nagy in the coming hours. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, Patrick Mahomes might need a new offensive coordinator due to the Titans’ interest in their play caller.

“The Titans are setting up second, in-person interviews with top candidates, and they’ll have Packers DC Jeff Hafley and Chiefs OC Matt Nagy in early this week, sources say.”

Nagy won the Super Bowl twice with the Chiefs, but he has always had unfinished business after his time as head coach with the Chicago Bears. Tennessee could be the opportunity he has been waiting for.

Chiefs might lose another coach

The Chiefs could lose Matt Nagy, as another report from Adam Schefter has confirmed that the offensive coordinator is indeed among the three finalists for the Titans’ head coach position. “Tennessee’s three known HC finalists are Robert Saleh, Matt Nagy and Jeff Hafley.”

Who will be Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2026?

Eric Bieniemy or Mike Kafka could be options to be the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2026. It seems imminent that Matt Nagy will leave the team, considering that several teams are interested and his contract has expired.

Andy Reid’s tough decision

Andy Reid must choose his offensive coordinator to help Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, there will be many changes across his coaching staff. Connor Embree, the wide receivers coach, has already been fired. Also gone are defensive line coach Alex Whittingham, running backs coach Todd Pinkston, and defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio. Reid will have to make tough decisions.

