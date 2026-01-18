NY Yankees make final decision on Cody Bellinger despite NY Mets threat

Most of MLB’s top free agents have either finalized deals or are trending in that direction. However, Cody Bellinger remains available, and his market still appears wide open. While the New York Mets continue to do their due diligence on the star outfielder, the New York Yankees have reportedly reached a conclusion.

The Yankees have made it clear that Bellinger is their top priority in the 2026 offseason. However, there are certain lengths the Bronx Bombers are unwilling to go to—even if it means watching Bellinger join their cross-town rival Mets as a free agent.

“Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger if Mets or anyone else swoops in with a blow-away offer,” as reported by The Star Ledger’s Bob Klapisch. “They’re prepared to let Bellinger walk.”

The Yankees’ reasoning

While many fans may not agree with the team’s decision, it is not without merit. New York has already had its offer turned down by Bellinger and his camp—and it’s not as if the Yankees were offering pennies on the dollar.

Cody Bellinger is a free agent in MLB

Instead, the Bronx Bombers believe their five-year, $155–160 million proposal—including two opt-outs—was more than fair enough to reach an agreement with the star outfielder and first baseman. However, Bellinger remains firm in his stance, demanding a seven-year commitment for his next MLB contract.

Other options for Yankees

The Yankees will not be pressured by Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras, into a deal they are unwilling to make. Seven years is two too many for New York, and it’s becoming crystal clear: Bellinger will either sign for five years or suit up in a different uniform, leaving the Pinstripes behind after just one season in the Bronx.

There is a scenario in which all of this is part of Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees’ plan to leverage negotiations in their favor. However, with Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and other top free agents already off the board, it would be a risky approach for New York, as there is no clear backup plan if they fail to re-sign Bellinger.

Even if Bellinger does head elsewhere in 2026, all hope may not be lost for the Pinstripers. The Yankees are seen as a perfect landing spot for an All-Star if Bellinger signs with the Mets. Perhaps, Bellinger is the price to pay for New York to go after St. Louis Cardinals star Brendan Donovan.

