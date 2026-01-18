Are LeBron James and Luka Doncic playing today, Jan. 18, for Lakers vs Raptors?

Los Angeles Lakers face the Toronto Raptors in a key NBA regular-season. The matchup carries major implications for the Gold and Purple. Los Angeles plays its fifth game in seven nights on Sunday, also marking the second night of a back-to-back after the Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. With the schedule tightening, a major question looms over the game: will LeBron James and Luka Doncic be available?

Los Angeles lists both LeBron James, dealing with foot and sciatica soreness, and Luka Doncic, managing a groin issue, as questionable. Head coach JJ Redick confirms that Doncic is considered day-to-day after an MRI reveals no structural damage, offering cautious optimism ahead of tipoff.

James suits up in Saturday’s loss to Portland, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in just over 32 minutes. The Lakers play that game without Doncic, and there is a real possibility that both stars sit out Sunday night as the team weighs workload and recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James has played both ends of just one back-to-back this season, which came earlier this week. With the four-time champion logging heavy minutes throughout the year, Los Angeles carefully manages his availability as the team looks ahead to the stretch run of the season.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

Luka Doncic and LeBron James by the numbers

Doncic averages 33.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from three-point range. The Lakers hold a 20-12 record in games he plays, but they sit at 4-4 when he is unavailable, underlining his impact on both ends of the floor.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ stance on Jonathan Kuminga revealed, with Warriors reportedly aware

James posts 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game during the 2025-26 NBA season, shooting an efficient 50.8 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc. Even as he balances scoring and playmaking, his presence continues to shape the Lakers’ offensive rhythm.

Advertisement

Positive injury updates for Los Angeles

Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart are set to play after exiting the previous game against Portland with minor issues. More importantly, centers DeAndre Ayton, dealing with a knee concern, and Jaxson Hayes, managing a hamstring injury, are no longer listed on the injury report, giving Los Angeles added depth in the frontcourt.

The Lakers enter the night at 24-16 and ride a two-game losing streak. Sitting sixth in the Western Conference, Los Angeles understands that a win against the Raptors is critical to stabilize its position in a tightly packed standings race.

Advertisement