The country's high schools battle it out for the top ten during a long and tough season where only the most talented offensive lines will make it to the top of the rankings. Check here to check the updated rankings.

The 2022 High School Football season is on par with the NFL and NCAA College Football season as the high school teams offer the same level of play, in a nutshell the same intensity and excitement as the NCAA and NFL big teams. You can watch multiple High School Football Games in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Obviously among the high schools there are always favorites and the California teams are among that list of teams with the best offensive and defensive lines. One of the high schools with the most titles is from that state, specifically in the city of Concord, the school is called De La Salle with 12 titles.

The defending champions of the 2021 season are the boys from Mater Dei school in Santa Ana, California, with a 12-0 overall record. On the other hand China Spring (Texas) won the Small School Championship.

Top 10 High School football teams for the 2022-2023 season

The winner of the national championship is not defined as in the NCAA College Football season with a 'big final game'. The High School Football National Champion is based on rankings from top sources like USA Today and the National Prep Poll.

Top 10 High School Rankings # School State Record Overall +/- 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) CA 3-0 -- 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) CA 4-0 -- 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) MD 2-0 -- 4 Central (Miami) FL 2-0 -- 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) FL 3-0 -- 6 Buford GA 3-0 -- 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) NV 3-1 -- 8 Chandler AZ 2-0 -- 9 North Shore (Houston) TX 3-0 +1 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) FL 3-0 +1

Updated/checked on: 09/16/2022 9:50 AM (ET), Data by MaxPreps.

The first school to win a national championship was Madison (Wisconsin) in 1897, and the first school to seal a natty winning streak was Hyde Park Academy High School (Chicago) between 1902 and 1903. Top school games will be available online via live streaming on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Among the head coaches with the most titles is Paul Brown with four titles (1935-1940), Todd Dodge with three titles during the first decade of the 21st century (2004, 2005, 2006) and a recent one during 2020. Other head coaches such as Nick Kotys and Gerry Faust also have four titles. But the head coach with the most high school titles is Bob Ladouceur with a total of nine titles.