Roger Federer has very important advice for Rafael Nadal

Two years have passed since Roger Federer decided to end his career at age of 41. Now, as host and co-owner of the Laver Cup, he addressed the topic about Rafael Nadal cancelling his participation in the event, giving his friend an important advice regarding his career.

“Time is gnawing at you. In the end, it might be helpful to make a decision at some point. And when it’s all over, you can just relax and say: oh, luckily no more training, luckily no more matches,” Federer said in an interview with German magazine MOPO.

The Swiss legend was eager to see Rafael Nadal back on the court after the Spaniard withdrew from the US Open due to physical problems, but he’ll have to wait a little longer: “I was really hoping he could somehow manage to play a match at the end, but he simply said he would rather not, couldn’t do it, and didn’t feel ready.”

Despite Nadal’s future still being uncertain, Federer gave his fans some relief, hoping to see him playing for another season: “But he sounds good. I think he just has to decide now how to proceed and I think that’s the time he’s going through at the moment. He has done everything for the sport. It would be phenomenal if he could add another season, but only Rafa himself can answer that.”

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe during the doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World during Day One of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 23, 2022 in London, England.

Will Rafael Nadal retire?

Nadal has been constantly asked whether he’ll retire in 2024. The last time he talked about this topic was after his defeat against Novak Djokovic at the Olympic Games : “I’m trying to do what I can to enjoy myself and give myself the chance to be competitive. If after this I no longer feel like playing, I’ll announce it, and that’s that. But for now, let me take it day by day and make my own choices.”

After announcing he won’t participate in the US Open and the Laver Cup this year, Nadal is expected to return in the Six Kings Slam in October. This event will be held in Riad, Saudi Arabia, and the other five participants are Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune.

Who will be taking part in the Laver Cup?

The 2024 Laver Cup is set to celebrate its seventh edition in Berlin, Germany. Stated as “a bittersweet weekend” by Federer, it’ll be the last time where legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe will face each other as captains from Team Europe and Team World.

The players representing Team Europe this weekend will be Alcaraz, Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas. On the other hand, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Alejandro Tabilo, Francisco Cerundolo and Thanasi Kokkinakis will represent Team World.

