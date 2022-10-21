Rutgers will host the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Rutgers vs Indiana: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 8 in the US

Rutgers will face off against Indiana in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Last week, Rutgers wasted a 13-0 lead against Nebraska and the Cornhuskers took away that game (14-13). After that devastating episode, the Scarlet Knights have a 3-3 record with three consecutive losses, including a 49-10 blowout by Ohio State. A big problem for Greg Schiano's team has been the offense averaging only 12 points in the last four games and rotating three QBs: Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt with injuries and Evan Simon as the recent starter. Finally, the three of them are healthy. Sean Gleeson was fired and Nunzio Campanile is the new offensive coordinator.

On the other side, things are not that different. Indiana started the season 3-0, but, the Hoosiers are now on their worst moment with a four-game losing streak: Cincinnati, Nebraska, Michigan and Maryland. Indiana are a 3-point underdog on the road, but have won five of the last six meetings between these two teams.

Rutgers vs Indiana: Date

The Indiana Hoosiers will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Rutgers vs Indiana: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Rutgers vs Indiana in the US

This matchup between Rutgers and Indiana in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Big Ten Network.